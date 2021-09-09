Fire damages townhouse in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Firefighters extinguished a townhouse fire on Thursday afternoon in Hialeah.
Hialeah Fire Department personnel responded to the townhouse at 4231 W. 18th Ct.
A paramedic treated a woman outside of the home. No one was injured.
