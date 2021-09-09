Partly Cloudy icon
Fire damages townhouse in Hialeah

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Hialeah
Firefighters extinguish townhouse fire on Thursday in Hialeah. (Hialeah Fire Rescue)

HIALEAH, Fla. – Firefighters extinguished a townhouse fire on Thursday afternoon in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Department personnel responded to the townhouse at 4231 W. 18th Ct.

A paramedic treated a woman outside of the home. No one was injured.

