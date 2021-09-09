Man arrested for allegedly operating fraud ring from Lauderdale Lakes home

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A man in Lauderdale Lakes has been arrested and charged in a fraud ring being conducted from within a residence in Broward County. Inside of the home, officials seized fraudulent and counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs, electronics, firearms, and over $73,000 in cash and jewelry.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), detectives with the BSO Central Broward/Lauderdale Lakes Crime Suppression Team received information earlier this year that a fraud ring was operating at a residence near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

Due to the tip, investigators conducted surveillance on the home for several months until probable cause was established and a search warrant was obtained.

Then, on Sept. 2, detectives, along with members from the BSO SWAT team, executed a search warrant at the residence — and what. they discovered was shocking.

Fraudulent/counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs, electronics, firearms, and over $73,000 in cash and jewelry. Courtesy of the Broward Sheriff's Office. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Inside of the home, they discovered a large amount of fraudulent and counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs, and electronics. Detectives even recovered two assault rifles, two hand guns, and approximately $65,000 worth of jewelry.

Ad

During the same operation at the residence, investigators arrested Jacquin Bullard.

According to detectives, Bullard had over $8,200 in currency along with 57 fraudulent checks.

Bullard was taken into custody without incident and transported to the BSO Main Jail. He is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for fraudulent use of personal identification.

His charges are pending trial.