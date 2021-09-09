Partly Cloudy icon
Miami-Dade Public School employees may get stipend for getting COVID vaccine

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The School Board of Miami-Dade County will vote on a possible monetary stipend for any employee who chooses to be vaccinated, as well as for employees who prove to already have full vaccination status.

The School Board of Miami-Dade County will vote on giving a one time $275 stipend to employees who decide to get vaccinated. This initiative is already implemented in Broward County, where they are giving employees a $250 stipend.

The vote comes one day after a Florida judge ruled that the state of Florida cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks, which is a win for South Florida schools defying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his fight against mask mandates in the classroom.

However, this ruling is temporary, and the governor says he plans to fight it in an appeals court. Attorneys tell Local 10 News it can take a few months for the case to get there.

Nevertheless, thanks to the ruling, school districts like those in Broward and Miami-Dade counties can continue to require face coverings.

Meanwhile, an appeals court is currently sorting out whether the ban by DeSantis is ultimately legal.

The state’s own data shows more kids are getting COVID than ever before. Those 12 and under, who can’t get vaccinated, are the ones with the most new cases last week and the week before.

As of Thursday, Broward schools reported nearly 1,400 cases since August 18, while Miami-Dade schools reported nearly 400 cases.

