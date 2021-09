MIAMI – Officers are asking the public for help with finding an “endangered” teenage girl.

Marlene Rosas, 17, was last seen on Wednesday near the intersection of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest Third Street in Miami’s Little Havana.

Marlene was last seen wearing a hot pink shirt and gray shorts. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Officers are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.