Former guard sentenced for conspiring to assault young inmates with broomsticks

MIAMI – A former Florida prison guard has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for conspiring to assault young inmates at a South Florida facility.

Court records show Terrance Reynolds was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court.

He was convicted last year of conspiring to commit civil rights violations.

Prosecutors say Reynolds and another former guard, Brendan Butler, were working at the South Florida Reception Center in March 2017 when they took three youthful offenders to a broom closet.

Once inside, Reynolds and Butler attacked one of the inmates with a broomstick while the other two watched, prosecutors said.

A day later, Reynolds and Butler assaulted one of inmates who witnessed the attack in the closet because he was telling other inmates about the assault, prosecutors said.

Both victims were seriously hurt in the assaults, prosecutors said.

The South Florida Reception Center in Doral houses inmates under 24 years old.

Butler previously entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to two years in prison in 2018.