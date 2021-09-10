Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Hollywood man creates makeshift 9/11 memorial in his front yard

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: 9/11, Hollywood, Broward County
South Florida man creates makeshift 9/11 memorial
South Florida man creates makeshift 9/11 memorial

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida man created a makeshift memorial for September 11, in front of his Hollywood home.

Shaya Gutleizer created a replica of the “Twin Towers” that are eight feet high, along with a “Flag of Heroes” listing the names of the victims of the attacks 20 years ago. He says he created the memorial because he was unable to travel to New York last year due to the pandemic.

“I figured at least this year we’ll build one, so people have a place to go pay their respects. They can mourn, be together and do their thing,” said Gutliezer.

412 small flags, signifying the first responders who died in the tragedy, also line his front yard.

Gutleizer is a retired New York first responder, who worked as an EMT during the September 11 attacks.

He said the purpose of the memorial is to encourage people to ask questions about what happened and educate future generations about that dark day in our nation’s history.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email