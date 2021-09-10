Man found dead inside car submerged in canal west of Doral, police say

Miami-Dade detectives investigate a man's death on Thursday night in an industrial area west of Doral.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found a man dead on Thursday night after a 911 caller reported there was a car submerged underwater in a canal west of Doral.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m., to the canal along Northwest 137th Avenue at Northwest 17th Street, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the man dead inside the car. The area of the canal runs along an industrial area near the boundary of the Florida Everglades.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the case and asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477

Local 10 News Photojournalist Carlos Castro contributed to this report.