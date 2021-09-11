Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

Local News

Fort Lauderdale airport hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony on 20th anniversary of deadly attacks

Parker Branton, Reporter

Tags: 9/11, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.
9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Saturday is somber day across the United States as many remember the lives lost exactly 20 years ago.

The Broward County Aviation Department hosted a special 20th Anniversary Patriot Day to commemorate the anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event took place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The ceremony was called FLL Will Never Forget and it took place inside Terminal 1.

That’s where visitors to the airport can find tis permanent 9/11 memorial, which includes artifacts such as the helmet of a New York Fire Department firefighter who was part of the rescue efforts on 9/11, and even a fragment of the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and other local and airport officials were on hand to honor the anniversary.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Parker Branton joined Local 10 News in January 2019 as a reporter. He was born and raised in Rome, Georgia, but now loves living on the sunny beaches of South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter