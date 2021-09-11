Fort Lauderdale airport hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony on 20th anniversary of deadly attacks

9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Saturday is somber day across the United States as many remember the lives lost exactly 20 years ago.

The Broward County Aviation Department hosted a special 20th Anniversary Patriot Day to commemorate the anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event took place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The ceremony was called FLL Will Never Forget and it took place inside Terminal 1.

That’s where visitors to the airport can find tis permanent 9/11 memorial, which includes artifacts such as the helmet of a New York Fire Department firefighter who was part of the rescue efforts on 9/11, and even a fragment of the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and other local and airport officials were on hand to honor the anniversary.