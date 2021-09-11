Remembering 9/11: Miami-Dade police, firefighters and officials gather to honor those who made ultimate sacrifice

Ceremony in Tropical Park to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies and local officials gathered Saturday morning to honor the lives lost in the terror attacks on 9/11.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the U.S. Southern Command hosted a remembrance ceremony for all those law enforcement officers and firefighters that gave their all on September 11th, 2001.

The event happened Saturday morning at Tropical Park in Miami.

“This is the day that cannot be forgotten,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Nearly 3,000 lives were lost, and hundreds among them were firefighters and police officers.”

Multiple speakers emphasized the importance of remaining united as a community, as a county, and as a nation.

“We all know exactly where we were 20 years ago, on that fateful day,” said Levine Cava.

They sent a strong, reverberating message that Miami-Dade County will never forget the bravery, courage and dedication shown by so many who made the ultimate sacrifice that day.

“We pause once again to honor and remember the lives lost 20 years ago on that horrific day that has forever changed our lives,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky. “Today we must take a moment to remember the families who lost loved ones, for their amazing courage in the face of sorrow.”