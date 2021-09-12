Authorities investigating late night shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting.

Authorities said it happened late Saturday night in Hallandale Beach.

The people involved in the shooting ended up on the side of the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit.

It was there that Local 10 News’ crews spotted a man with blood on his shirt.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting, what led up to it or whether anyone was injured.