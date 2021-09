The Miami Police Department is looking for an 8-year old boy who is missing and believed to be the victim of a parental abduction.

Police are searching for 8-year-old Jameson Denis-Bey, who was last seen with 58-year-old Claxton Copeland on Saturday at 365 Northwest 8th Street, apartment 212.

Police said Copeland is driving a White F-150 with Florida plate number 302WA.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300.