Detectives hope to make arrest soon after 8-year-old was shot in Opa-locka

8-year-old shot in Opa-locka now out of hospital, recovering at home

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an 8-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Opa-locka.

It happened on Saturday afternoon in broad daylight as the child was playing outside.

The boy, identified by his aunt as Mauri Robinson, has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

He was playing in a small field outside his home on Dunad Avenue when suddenly, bullets started flying.

“It got him in a little shock mode trying to process everything, because it’s not natural for a child to get shot, however he’s coming along,” said Latrice Harris, Mauri’s aunt.

The boy’s family is thankful he is okay, knowing things could have turned out much worse.

Opa-locka police detectives did have two people detained over the weekend, but they have since been released.

Officers returned to the scene Monday to continue the investigation.

Harris said she is fed up with the gun violence in the area and had a massage for the shooters.

“Conflict resolution, there are other ways to solve problems besides picking up a gun,” she said.

Police said they are following solid leads and hope to make an arrest in the coming days.

