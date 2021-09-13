Video shows robbers searching for unlocked cars in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows two men checking if there were unlocked parked cars early Sunday morning on Meridian Avenue near 42nd Street in Miami Beach.

They found an unlocked sport utility vehicle and rummaged around. They moved on to another car and found a set of keys. The owner thinks the robbers couldn’t take his car because they couldn’t open the gate.

Officers are asking residents to remember to always lock their cars and avoid leaving valuables inside. They are also asking anyone with information about the robbers to call 305-673-7900 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.