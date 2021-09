(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TAMPA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is delivering an address on Monday about Florida’s investment in infrastructure on the Tampa area’s transportation system.

DeSantis will be with Kevin Thibault, the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation at a construction site on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Interstate 275.

“This is a part of the state that is growing very rapidly,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also criticized Presiden Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate and

Watch the address