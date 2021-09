HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police took a man into custody late Tuesday afternoon, saying he was wanted for stealing a Mercedes from Golden Beach.

The man allegedly crashed the Mercedes into a silver Nissan on Southeast 14th Avenue, just off Hallandale Beach Boulevard, before taking off running.

Sky 10 captured him being led away by police in handcuffs not far from the scene of the crash.

A family that was in that Nissan appeared to be OK after the collision.