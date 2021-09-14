Man fatally struck by box truck while trying to flag down someone for help on Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a white pickup truck was heading north on the Turnpike when it became disabled near Mile Marker 11.

Camacho said the driver pulled over on the right shoulder and the passenger, identified only as a Black male, exited the truck and walked onto the roadway to try to flag down vehicles.

A witness told troopers the victim was struck by an oncoming white box truck around 2:25 a.m.

Camacho said the driver fled the area and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down in the area between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. All lanes are now open.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.