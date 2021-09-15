Attorneys for Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz want to potentially question jurors about considering death penalty

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The confessed killer from the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was back in virtual court on Wednesday.

There was one motion that was under discussion during the hearing.

Defense attorneys representing Nikolas Cruz wanted to be able to question jurors after a potential guilty verdict, but before the penalty phase begins, as the case is one where the death penalty is under consideration.

Cruz confessed to killing 17 students and faculty and injuring 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018 at the Parkland high school.

Attorneys believe that speaking with the jurors would help them gauge whether those jurors could still be fair and impartial.

The judge ultimately denied the motion.

Both the defense and the state argued about how jurors should or should not consider Cruz’s age at the time of the shooting before deciding on whether to recommend the death penalty. He was 19 at the time.

The judge said she will get back to them with a decision on that issue.

Next month Cruz is schedule to go on trial for separate charges. He’s accused of rushing and attacking a Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant while in jail back in November of 2018.

View Wednesday’s ruling below:

