Jai alai ending for good at Dania Beach casino after 69 years

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Go ahead and plan that last trip to the fronton. In late November, the Casino @ Dania Beach will be ending its jai alai operation.

The casino confirms that this jai alai season will be its last, with the final games scheduled for Nov. 28.

Dania Beach has hosted jai alai for the past 69 years and is one of the last facilities in the country hosting the gambling-driven game. (Magic City Casino and Casino Miami are among the others.)

“It is with a heavy heart that we say a fond farewell to the sport of Jai-Alai in Dania Beach,” Arnaldo Suarez, CEO of The Casino @ Dania Beach, said in a statement. “Generations of fans have enjoyed this exciting sport in our fronton for almost 70 years.”

Games continue until the end date on Wednesday through Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. and with 1 p.m. matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The Casino @ Dania Beach is located at 301 E Dania Beach Blvd.

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

