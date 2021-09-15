Miami is the No. 1 city for nightlife in the country

MIAMI – There’s a reason why when millennials and Gen Z’ers head to Miami for vacation, there’s a high likelihood they decide to choose Will Smith’s “Welcome to Miami” as the song for their Instagram story of their flight descending down on the runway at Miami International Airport — we like to party.

So much so, in fact, that Miami has just been ranked as the No. 1 city for best nightlife in the United States.

According to Time Out’s annual City Index survey, nearly 83% of people who participated in their survey ranked Miami as their favorite city to hit the town at night. And that’s not all — Miami was also ranked as the third best nightlife city in the world. (Take that, Ibiza, Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Cancún, New York, and Chicago.)

This comes as no surprise, of course, to those of us who use the phrase, “305 ‘til we die” regularly. Miami-Dade County is home to multiple entertainment and arts districts across the skyline, ranging from the world-renowned entertainment district of South Beach to just across the Venetian Causeway where the Wynwood Arts District is taking on a life of its own.

Furthermore, the city was also ranked as No. 2 in Time Out’s “fun” category, and No. 25 in their ranking of “Best Cities.”

“One of the first cities to resume regular business, Miami became a respite for so many around the country,” explains Virginia Gil of Time Out Miami. “South Beach seemed like a mini, seaside Las Vegas as clubs returned with 2019 intensity. It’s no wonder Miami ranked third in the world for ‘nightlife’.”

For their complete list of “37 best cities in the world,” click here.