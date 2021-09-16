Contractor strikes water main in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A water main break was reported Thursday in the area of Southwest 200th Street and 127th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 12:30 p.m. as traffic was slowly getting by through one lane.

According to a spokeswoman from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, a contractor struck a 16-inch water main near the intersection.

She said WASD crews are at the scene excavating the pipe to evaluate the damage to it. She said repairs will then be done.