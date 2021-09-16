Partly Cloudy icon
Deputies investigating after pulling woman’s body from Weston pond

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Deputies are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from this pond in Weston.
WESTON, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a body was pulled out of a pond.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 4:24 p.m. regarding a possible body floating in a pond near the 1300 block of Three Village Road in Weston.

Responding deputies located the body, an adult woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were called and are actively investigating.

Deputies have not released any information on how the woman ended up in the pond or if foul play is suspected.

The identity of the woman has also not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

