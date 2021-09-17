Coast Guard repatriates 102 Haitian migrants found off South Florida coast back to Haiti

Haitian migrants repatriated to Haiti after being spotted off South Florida

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti. – Coast guard crews have repatriated 102 Haitian migrants who were found in South Florida waters back to Haiti.

Video shows some of the migrants being helped by Haitian officials Thursday as they got off a boat.

Coast Guard crews found the migrants on a 35-foot boat on Sunday after a Good Samaritan reported the sighting just 12 miles east of Biscayne Bay.

Coast Guard officials are now sending a message to people who try to come to the U.S. illegally.

“The Coast Guard and our partner agencies continue to stop these voyages. You will be interdicted and expect to be returned and repatriated to your country of origin,” Capt. Benjamin Golightly said. “We understand these countries have various political and economic challenges, but choosing to illegally and unsafely migrate to the Unites States is not the best option.”

Since October 2020, Coast Guard crews have intercepted 486 Haitian migrants.