FDLE sends UPS truck shootout case to Broward state attorney

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Family and friends of the people hurt or killed in the 2019 Miramar Parkway UPS truck shooting are one step closer to learning whether officers from multiple police departments will face charges.

It’s been nearly two years since UPS driver Frank Ordonez was kidnapped by two gunmen and taken on a wild ride in his own truck, from Coral Gables all of the way up to Miramar.

The shootout that followed made national headlines, with 20 officers firing their weapons at the truck in the middle of traffic during rush hour. In the end, four people died — both gunmen, Ordonez, and 70-year-old Rick Cutshaw, who was in his car in traffic.

This week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has finally finished its investigation and handed it over to the Broward state attorney’s office.

It is now up to them to go over all of the evidence, and decide if charges will be filed.

“While the family is grateful that the case is going over to the prosecutor’s office and justice on the criminal side is moving forward, there’s a desire for more,” Adam Finkel, an attorney for the Ordonez family said Friday. “There’s a desire for this to push forward even faster because it has been nearly two years. That’s every single day without Frank, it’s not easy.”

The state attorney’s office says there is a lot of evidence to go through and they expect this to “take some time.”