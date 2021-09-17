Man critically injured in Pembroke Pines shooting

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man was shot multiple times early Friday morning in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed.

According to Pembroke Pines police, an officer was conducting routine patrol shortly before 3:15 a.m. when he heard what he believed was the sound of gunshots coming from a parking lot at the southwest corner of Pines Boulevard and University Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene, but found no suspects or victims. They did, however, find multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

Police said a victim from the shooting was located a short time later at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.