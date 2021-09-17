Man found dead in Hallandale Beach neighborhood

Sky 10 was over the scene of a body found in Hallandale Beach on Friday morning.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are investigating after a man was found dead in a neighborhood Friday morning.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at Northwest 6th Terrace and 10th Street where a body was covered with a yellow tarp.

Investigators say foul play is suspected. They are not yet releasing the identity of the victim until they can notify his next of kin.

