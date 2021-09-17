Man found dead in Hallandale Beach neighborhood

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are investigating after a man was found dead in a neighborhood Friday morning.
Sky 10 flew over the scene at Northwest 6th Terrace and 10th Street where a body was covered with a yellow tarp.
Investigators say foul play is suspected. They are not yet releasing the identity of the victim until they can notify his next of kin.
This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.
