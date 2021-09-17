Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi-truck in Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – A pedestrian died at a hospital Friday morning shortly after being struck by a semi-truck in Port Everglades, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of South Federal Highway and Southeast 30th Street.

A mechanic who works nearby told Local 10 News that the victim was yelling at traffic and then jumped in front of the semi-truck, however authorities have not yet confirmed that information.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.