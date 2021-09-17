Thieves caught on camera prying open multi-unit mailbox in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Thieves were recently caught on camera targeting mailboxes at a condominium complex in northwest Miami-Dade, and neighbors say it’s not the first time something like this has happened there.

Surveillance video shows a man prying open the multi-unit mailbox and another person is seen grabbing whatever they can.

The incident happened at the Bella Colina condos on Northwest 173rd Drive.

A picture from back in April shows another situation where the same mailboxes were broken into.

One person who lives there said her stimulus check was stolen straight from her box.

“It wasn’t just one specific mailbox ... there’s three sections. So it’s almost like they pulled the whole boxes out, so they must have had access to each individual box,” she said.

Residents say the complex owners put up surveillance cameras after the first mail theft happened and now they are hoping someone recognizes the mail thieves.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.