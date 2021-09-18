Shooting in Margate leads to police pursuit ending in crash in Fort Lauderdale

MARGATE, Fla. – After a shooting on Friday in Margate, there was a police pursuit that ended in Fort Lauderdale. Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured, police said.

According to Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department, officers followed a suspect who fled in his vehicle after the shooting in Margate.

“The pursuit ended when the subject crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit,” Druzbik wrote, adding, “This subject also was shot.”

A Local 10 News viewer witnessed an arrest on Friday in Broward County and shared this photo. (Courtesy of Rafael Maldonado)

Officers temporarily closed Northwest 65th Drive from Northwest 31st Avenue to Northwest 35th Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded and reported taking the 17-year-old suspect who was injured to North Broward Hospital.

The two injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Druzbik. Detectives were still investigating the shooting and the crash on Friday night.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Emily Hales contributed to this report.