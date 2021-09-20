Florida gas prices jump 10 cents last week, bringing this year’s state high to $3.10 per gallon

Gas prices in Florida jumped 10 cents last week, bringing the state to a new high this year of $3.10 per gallon, according to a new report from AAA.

AAA said gas prices are now holding steady after the jump.

The new state high for 2021 is 7 cents more than the previous high, which was set back in early August.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil increased 4% last week following reports that the Gulf of Mexico energy infrastructure is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

While most of the onshore oil refineries that went offline because of the storm have already restarted or are in the process of restarting, offshore oil production remained low last week.

“The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues for Florida drivers,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Where pump prices go from here is unclear. Hurricane Ida’s impact in the Gulf Coast has lingered on, causing lower fuel supplies and upward pressure on prices. Fortunately, there is some downward pressure in the market, because the summer driving season has ended, leading to less fuel demand. In addition to that, winter gasoline is beginning to move back into the market. Both of these should help ease the strain on supplies.”

Still, Florida drivers are now paying 10 cents per gallon more than a month ago, and 96 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA, the cost to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas is now $46.50, which is $14.40 more than a year ago.

The top three most expensive metro markets in Florida right now are West Palm Beach ($3.23), Fort Lauderdale ($3.13) and Port St. Lucie ($3.12).