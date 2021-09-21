2 fires set at Broward apartment complex in suspected arson

A criminal investigation is underway in Pembroke Park after authorities say a disgruntled resident may have set fires at a leasing office and an apartment unit Tuesday morning.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A criminal investigation is underway after the leasing office and a unit at a large Pembroke Park apartment complex were set on fire Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say a disgruntled resident is responsible for both fires.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and BSO deputies responded just before 9 a.m. to the Pembroke Gardens apartment complex, which includes multiple buildings.

A golf cart inside the leasing office was among the items set ablaze.

Multiple residents say the woman who lives in the unit that was on fire was behind it. Neighbors say they saw her walking from her unit toward the leasing office with two bags that may have contained incendiary materials.

Detectives have not confirmed that.

Fire investigators and BSO deputies are investigating the potential arson.