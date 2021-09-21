Miramar police search for missing 13-year-old with history of running away from home

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who they confirmed has been missing since Friday.

According to Victoria Gonzalez’s parents, who are separated but have shared custody of their daughter, Victoria was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School Friday morning by her aunt, but when her father went to the school to pick her up as usual, she was nowhere to be found.

Her parents said she attended all of her classes for the day and told someone she was walking home.

They said she doesn’t have a cellphone right now because they had taken it away from her.

Victoria was last seen wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater and black pants.

Police said she has a history of running away.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to notify police immediately.