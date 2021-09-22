Police: Man arrested after barricading himself inside home following dispute with girlfriend

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police arrested a man Wednesday who they said choked his girlfriend before barricading himself inside his home.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 19th Terrace.

According to authorities, Berkendy Theodoris, 31, was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend, during which time he grabbed her by the neck and began choking her.

Police said Theodoris barricaded himself inside the home when officers arrived and told them he had two guns and two dogs inside.

A local school and surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution as the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

Police said Theodoris eventually surrendered to authorities once SWAT arrived and he was taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

Further details about the domestic dispute were not immediately released.