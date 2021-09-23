Deputies: Man caught on camera in Okaloosa County is not Brian Laundrie

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the man captured on a deer trail camera near Baker is not Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Authorities said they positively identified the man in the image, who is an Okaloosa County resident.

Deputies said the man in the image told them he was the one walking on the deer trail carrying his backpack.

“Several OCSO deputies familiar with the individual noticed the resemblance to the photo of the person spotted on the deer trail, as well as the presence of a neck tattoo,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office that was posted on Facebook read.

Deputies said they have found no indications that Laundrie is or was in Okaloosa County.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.