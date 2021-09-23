Police investigation underway in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Officials from the Davie Police Criminal Investigations Division are in the area of Southwest Ranches trying to find evidence related to an ongoing investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Sky 10 was above Mustang Trail shortly after 10:30 a.m. as officers were spotted throughout the area from Southwest 136th Avenue to Melaleuca Road.

Davie police said no other details about the investigation and what type of evidence they were looking for would be released at this time so as to not compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Police said updates would be provided when appropriate by a spokesperson for the police department.