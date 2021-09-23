Prison officer now behind bars after cops say he tried sneaking in contraband

Jonathan Callaway is accused of trying to smuggle unauthorized items into a Miami-Dade prison.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade corrections officer was arrested Tuesday when authorities said he was caught trying to sneak portable communications devices into Everglades Correctional Institution.

Investigators say that an X-ray and search when Jonathan Callaway entered the prison for his 8:30 a.m. shift revealed the unauthorized items “meticulously wrapped in a clear plastic wrap” inside a Marie Callender’s microwave dinner box.

According to the arrest report, the 27-year-old Callaway was attempting to bring in two mobile hotspot devices, two wireless batteries, two adapters, two bottles of eye drops, two USB cords and a hair clipper.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of bringing unlawful items into a prison and attempting to earn compensation for official behavior.