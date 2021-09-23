Scooter rider killed after colliding with UPS truck in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man riding a scooter died Thursday afternoon after colliding with a UPS truck in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. near 83rd Street and Harding Avenue.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the driver of the scooter was not wearing a helmet.

He said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

The roadway surrounding the crash site remains closed as authorities investigate what led up to the collision.

Rodriguez said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.