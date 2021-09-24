Man convicted of helping kill son’s wife dies in prison

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man has died in prison about two months after receiving a life sentence for helping his son kill the younger man’s estranged wife.

The Florida Department of Corrections says Angel Luis Rivera died Wednesday at the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

Rivera and his son, Christopher Otero-Rivera, were convicted in April of second-degree murder, abuse of a body and evidence tampering in the killing of Nicole Montalvo.

Montalvo disappeared on Oct. 21, 2019, after dropping the couple’s 8-year-old son off at the Rivera home.

During the trial, prosecutors said both men wanted Montalvo to “disappear” so they could get custody of the young boy.