Man used belt to kill family’s beloved dog in Miami-Dade, police say

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Surveillance video

HIALEAH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a 36-year-old man from Hialeah taking off his belt, lassoing a dog named Rocky, and strangling him.

Kenny Amaro appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday and admitted to being the man in the surveillance video.

“I did not kill the animal on purpose,” Amaro said. “It was a dangerous dog; a mean dog. I did not kill the dog. I tried to grab the dog so I could give it back to his owner and the dog started biting my hand.”

Oralia Reyes said Rocky belonged to her brother-in-law and was a calm and loving one-year-old dog.

