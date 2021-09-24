Officers search for burglar who uses spooky mask to target Miami-Dade businesses

Detectives are searching for a masked burglar who has been on a crime spree in Miami-Dade County. He has a preference for cigars and cigarettes.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s a good month before Halloween, and there is already a burglar who is playing dress-up to wreak havoc on businesses in Miami Gardens and Miami Lakes.

Detectives said the burglar has targeted two fast-food restaurants, a Wendys and a Taco Bell, and a supermarket. He carries a red Nike gym sack.

The burglar usually steals cash and he has a preference for cigarettes and cigars.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a ghost mask and carrying a backpack. The burglaries are usually between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.