Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Officers search for burglar who uses spooky mask to target Miami-Dade businesses

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Crime
Detectives are searching for a masked burglar who has been on a crime spree in Miami-Dade County. He has a preference for cigars and cigarettes.
Detectives are searching for a masked burglar who has been on a crime spree in Miami-Dade County. He has a preference for cigars and cigarettes.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s a good month before Halloween, and there is already a burglar who is playing dress-up to wreak havoc on businesses in Miami Gardens and Miami Lakes.

Detectives said the burglar has targeted two fast-food restaurants, a Wendys and a Taco Bell, and a supermarket. He carries a red Nike gym sack.

The burglar usually steals cash and he has a preference for cigarettes and cigars.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a ghost mask and carrying a backpack. The burglaries are usually between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe is covering the Surfside building collapse and other news for Local 10 News.

twitter

instagram