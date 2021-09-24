Police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen near Miami Senior High School

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has released a missing person’s flyer for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday during dismissal time near Miami Senior High School.

According to authorities, Ashley Estrada was last seen at a Marathon gas station that is located across the street from the school at 2450 SW First St.

Police said she was wearing a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Estrada’s family told officers she suffers from schizophrenia, depression, bi-polar disorder and Crohns disease.

Police said the teen takes medication and is in need of psychological services.

Estrada is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department at 305-995-COPS, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.