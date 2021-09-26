Investigation ongoing after possible domestic stabbing turns deadly in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives surrounded a home in southwest Miami-Dade late Saturday night after a stabbing incident turned deadly.

According to neighbors, those involved are believed to be family.

Police said it happened at a home on Southwest 16th Street near 73rd Avenue in the county’s Coral Terrace neighborhood.

Officers said they responded to a reported double stabbing.

By the time they got there, police said they found one adult already dead, with a second injured adult later taken to the hospital.

Authorities took a third person into custody at the scene. That person, according to neighbors, is believed to be the son of the two stabbing victims.

“They’re great people, they just had a problem with their son, I guess,” said neighbor Phil Acosta.

Acosta lives next door and said he heard the family arguing outside the home Saturday night shortly before police were called.

“It was more or less him, he started yelling and screaming,” Acosta said. “That’s when stuff escalated, and then they called the police, and the police showed up in five minutes. I guess it was too late.”

He added: “It really hurts me that they were trying to help his problem, and it didn’t work out.”