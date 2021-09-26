Organizers pleased with turnout for Pink Walk for breast cancer in Miami

MIAMI – Hundreds of people walked across the finish line for the fifth annual Pink Walk.

It took place Sunday morning at the North Campus of Miami-Dade College.

The event was organized by the Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative to raise awareness, provide a platform for disease reduction strategies and offer resources to help support prevention and early detection among college students, at-risk women and other targeted communities.

Organizers estimated that around 400 people participated in the walk.

“It’s a great organization, great opportunity to get out, still be socially distant, and walk for a cause that’s near and dear to almost everybody,” said Joy St. Clare.

Officials said they had almost as many participants join the walk virtually as they had come out Sunday morning. They are hoping for an even bigger turnout next year.