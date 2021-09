A plane went off the runway on Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

A plane went off the runway on Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A plane went off the runway on Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The Piper aircraft had just arrived from the Bahamas.

Officials said the plane had issues with its landing gear, causing the aircraft to skid off the runway.

A total of five people were on board.

No injuries were reported.