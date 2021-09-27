Health officials offer encouraging messages as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue declining

The CDC reported less than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida over the past day, the lowest daily number since the end of July.

MIAMI – The CDC reported less than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida over the past day, the lowest daily number since the end of July.

The number of Covid patients in Florida hospitals has dropped to under 7,000.

After more than a year talking about a new normal and this global pandemic, there finally appears to be a light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.

An end to this pandemic may actually be in sight.

Dr. Hany Atallah, Chief Medical Officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital, noted a downward trend in COVID-19 numbers all across the Jackson Health System.

He said that is due in large part to the vaccines and also how many people who were unvaccinated that got sick.

Even Memorial Healthcare System shared similar the news, posting videos throughout the month.

Also joining in is Broward Health, reporting they’re down to 130 COVID-19 patients.

Jackson is at 172, with 47 of those patients still in critical care.

Health officials believe the next few months are crucial moving forward in order to avoid another surge, saying the proof is in the numbers and that vaccinations will get us to that four-to-eight-month goal.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.