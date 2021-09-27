Man arrested in fatal shooting on Broward bus indicted by grand jury

Investigators say Mario Williams, 51, shot another man in the back multiple times after a brief verbal altercation on a Broward County transit bus Sunday afternoon.

WEST PARK, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man accused of shooting a fellow Broward County Transit bus passenger dead after an argument last March was indicted by a grand jury, according to court reports.

Mario Alphonso Williams, 51, was indicted on a count of murder in the first degree for the March 21 shooting death of Joseph Jackson, 42. The jury anounced its findings on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call about the shooting near the intersection of Southwest 35th Street and South State Road 7 in West Park.

Investigators said the shooting happened following a verbal altercation about a Broward County Transit bus and that Williams showed Jackson he had a gun and threatened to kill him.

Deputies say that when the bus stopped and Jackson went to exit, Williams opened fire, shooting Jackson multiple times in the back.

Williams then left the bus and fired additional rounds into the victim before running away from the scene, investigators said.

Mario Williams, 51, killed a fellow rider on a Broward transit bus after an altercation Sunday afternoon, investigators say.

A witness who allegedly saw the interaction followed the shooter off the bus and told investigators he watched Williams throw away evidence, including a handgun and a bible. Williams’ name was written on one of the pages of the bible, authorities say, helping lead to the arrest.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said Williams had a prior murder conviction on his record.