The Palm Beach County Sherrif’s Office on Sunday arrested a woman after she was caught on camera throwing four firebombs onto the property of St. Oak Buddhist Temple.

Deputies took into custody 46-year-old Mei Cheung, who is facing charges of firebombing after multiple items were found burning on the temple’s grounds.

Cheung is also accused of lighting a fifth firebomb in a mailbox on the temple’s grounds, deputies said