Ex-University of Miami football player hosts golf tournament to help students

The Home Team, a nonprofit organization founded by former University of Miami Offensive Lineman Alex Pou, will host its 3rd annual golf tournament on Oct. 21 in the Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne.

Pou and other former Hurricanes will be attending the golf tournament at 6700 Crandon Blvd. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 8:30 a.m.

There will be a four-person scramble with prizes being awarded to the first, second, and third-place teams, along with the longest drive and a hole-in-one. There will be food and drink stations and a post-tournament awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

“We look forward to this year’s third annual golf tournament. We want to thank our sponsors for helping us make an impact and improving the lives of Miami-Dade public school students,” said Pou, who is also a Coral Gables High School graduate.

To promote engagement with academic, sports, and business leaders, Pou founded The Home Team to fund programs on anti-bullying, sports, virtual tutoring, robotics, and post-secondary education planning. Since its inception, the organization has helped more than 2,000 students.

For more information about The Home Team and the golf tournament, visit thehometeam.org/golf.