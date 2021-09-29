Richard Branson celebrates aboard Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady in PortMiami

Richard Branson was celebrating on Wednesday at PortMiami with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade commissioners.

MIAMI – Richard Branson was celebrating on Wednesday at PortMiami with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade commissioners.

The British billionaire and his Virgin team were aboard the Scarlet Lady ahead of its inaugural Caribbean voyage on Oct. 6.

At 909 feet long, Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady has 1,408 passenger cabins and 813 crew cabins.

“Think of this as a boutique hotel on the high seas — designed specifically for adults,” said Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages’ president and chief executive officer.

Although it can accommodate 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew members, it’s only operating at about 60% capacity.

For now, it’s one of four Virgin Voyage ships. McAlpin said the fare includes dining at more than 20 eateries and a list of group fitness classes that includes spinning and yoga.

The voyage also includes a stop at the Virgin Voyage’s exclusive Beach Club at Bimini, the westernmost district of the Bahamas. McAlpin said public health safety is a top priority during the pandemic.

“We are requiring all of our sailors and all of our crew to be vaccinated before they get on board,” McAlpin said. “And one extra step, we are testing everyone before they get on board the ship.”