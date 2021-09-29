Video shows how duo stole specialized $13,500 bicycle from Sunrise store

Surveillance video shows a woman distracted a store clerk so a man could quickly steal a bicycle valued at $13,500 in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Surveillance videos show a woman distracted a store clerk as she worked with a man who quickly stole a light-weight 12-speed bicycle valued at $13,500, according to a Broward County store owner.

The Sept. 22 burglary was at Mega Cycle, a bicycle store in the Indian Trace Center, at 1390 SW 160 Ave., in Sunrise. The thief walked out with the specialized S-Works Aethos Red eTap AXS.

The thieves posed as customers and the man who walked out with the Aethos road bike was prepared to grab and go before the clerk returned to his desk.

The clerk and the store owner are asking anyone with information about the stolen bicycle to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 and the store at 954-384-0400.