City of Plantation revises COVID vaccination policy amid legal challenges over mandates

PLANTATION, Fla. – The City of Plantation informed its employees Thursday that it is revising its COVID-19 vaccination policy that was implemented in August amid “ongoing legal challenges surrounding vaccine mandates.”

The policy required city employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.

According to a memo sent to employees, the requirement led to 90% of city employees getting vaccinated so far, compared to just 38% prior to the policy being issued.

However, the city confirmed that the policy will be modified beginning Friday.

“Moving forward, employees who have not begun their vaccination process will be required to wear an N-95 mask at all times during their work day and be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis until such time as they are fully vaccinated and provide that proof to Human Resources,” the memo stated.

The city will provide the N-95 masks to employees and Human Resources will coordinate the scheduling for COVID-19 testing for employees who are unvaccinated.

According to the memo, those who were vaccinated or applied for an exemption by Thursday’s deadline will receive an extra personal day, which can be used in the upcoming fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Employees who provide proof of vaccination will also be eligible for discounted healthcare coverage starting with the new plan year in April 2022.

READ BELOW: Full memo sent Thursday to City of Plantation employees: